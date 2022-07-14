IEEE International Electron Devices meeting announces program highlights for 2022

The 68th annual IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting, the world’s leading forum for the unveiling of breakthroughs in transistors and related micro/nano technologies, will be held December 3-7, 2022 in San Francisco. While the technical program will be announced in the fall, the Plenary Speakers and themes of the Focus Sessions, Tutorials and Short Courses are already set. The paper submission deadline is July 14, 2022, and the late-news deadline is August 22, 2022. The conference will be an in-person event, with on-demand access to recorded presentations afterward for those who cannot travel due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our conference began just a few years after the transistor was invented, in recognition of its revolutionary potential,” said Srabanti Chowdhury, IEEE IEDM 2022 Publicity Chair, and Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at Stanford University. “The breakthroughs described at the IEEE-IEDM every year since then have pushed transistor and related technologies forward, enabling the ongoing digital transformation of society. That is why our theme this year is, ‘The 75 th Anniversary of the Transistor and the Next Transformative Devices to Address Global Challenges.’”

“In a way, the broad reach, interdisciplinary nature and technical depth of the topics that are featured at the IEEE IEDM serve as a kind of crystal ball showing where the industry is headed,” said Jungwoo Joh, IEEE IEDM 2022 Publicity Vice Chair and Process Development Manager at Texas Instruments. “This year will be no different, with an anticipated technical program of more than 220 presentations, plus many educational opportunities, supplier exhibits, award presentations and other events highlighting the industry’s best work.”

IEEE IEDM 2022 Plenary Speakers

Anne Kelleher, Executive Vice President/General Manager of Technology Development, Intel

Yusuke Oike, General Manager, Sony Semiconductor Solutions

Maud Vinet, Quantum Hardware Program Manager, CEA-Leti

Special Focus Sessions will be held on the Following Topics:

Advanced Heterogeneous Integration: Chiplets and System-in-Packaging

DNA Digital Data Storage, Transistor-Based DNA Sequencing, and Bio-Computing

Emerging Implantable-Device Technology

Quantum Information and Sensing

Special Topics in Non-Von Neumann Computing

Short Courses

‘High-Performance Technologies for Datacenter and Graphics to Enable Zetta-Scale Computing,’ organized by Ruth Brain, Intel

‘Next-Generation High-Speed Memory,’ organized by Yih Wang, TSMC Tutorials

‘Device Innovations to Extend CMOS Scaling for the 2nm Node and Beyond,’ Tenko Yamashita, IBM

‘Sensors for IoT, Automobile, Health and Other,’ Carlotta Guiducci, EPFL

‘Resistive Memories-based Concepts for Neuromorphic Computing,’ Elisa Vianello, CEA-Leti

‘The Era of Advanced Packaging and Hybrid Bonding,’ Sitaram Arkalgud, Tokyo Electron Ltd.

‘FEOL Reliability: from Essentials to Advanced and Emerging Devices and Circuits,’ Ben Kaczer, Imec

‘Fabrication and Three-Dimensional Integration Technologies,’ Qiangfei Xia, University of Massachusetts

For more information, visit the IEEE IEDM 2022 home page at www.ieee-iedm.org.