IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) announces 2022 call for papers

Under the theme, “The 75th anniversary of the Transistor and the Next Transformative Devices to Address Global Challenges,” the 68th annual IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) has issued a Call for Papers seeking the world’s best original work in all areas of microelectronics research and development.

The 2022 IEDM is being planned as an in-person conference December 3-7, 2022 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square hotel, with on- demand access to recorded presentations after the event for those unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The paper submission deadline is Friday, July 14, 2022. Authors are asked to submit four-page camera-ready papers. Accepted papers will be published as-is in the proceedings. A few late-news papers also will be accepted, covering only the most recent and noteworthy developments. The late-news submission deadline is August 22, 2022.

The IEEE IEDM is the premier forum for technological breakthroughs in semiconductor and related device technology, manufacturing, design, physics and modeling. Each year, the world’s leading technologists gather to participate in a technical program of more than 220 presentations, panels, focus sessions, tutorials, Short Courses, supplier exhibits, IEEE/EDS award presentations and other events highlighting the industry’s best work.

IEDM 2022 encourages submissions in all areas, with special emphasis on:

Neuromorphic/in-memory computing/AI

2.5/3D integration

Quantum computing devices

Devices for RF, 5G/6G, THz and mm-wave

Technologies for advanced memory and logic nodes

Power distribution network

Non-charge-based materials, devices and systems

Advanced power devices, modules and systems

Sensors, MEMS and bioelectronics

Devices/circuits/system interaction

Package-device level interactions

Electron device simulation and modeling

Reliability of systems and electronic devices

Robustness/security of electronic circuits and systems

Optoelectronics, displays and imaging systems

The IEDM 2022 technical subcommittees are as follows:

Advanced Logic Technology (ALT)

Emerging Device and Compute Technology (EDT)

Memory Technology (MT)

Microwave, Millimeter Wave and Analog Technology (MAT)

Modeling and Simulation (MS)

Optoelectronics, Displays and Imaging Systems (ODI)

Power Devices and Systems (PDS)

Reliability of Systems and Devices (RSD)

Sensors, MEMS and Bioelectronics (SMB)

Further information

For more information, visit the IEDM 2022 home page at www.ieee-iedm.org.