IGBT-based power modules target 3-phase motor control, medium-power VFDs

Infineon Technologies AG has launched the IM523 series of the CIPOS Mini family. The highly efficient IPMs (intelligent power modules) are based on the new 600 V Reverse Conducting Drive 2 (RCD2) IGBT technology and come with an open emitter. The CIPOS IM523 series enables the integration of various power and control components to increase reliability and optimize PCB size as well as system cost. The new IPMs are designed to control three-phase motors in low- and medium-power variable-speed drives for home appliances, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), as well as for industrial fans and drives up to 1.4 kW.

The RCD2 IGBTs are combined with a full-featured, silicon-on-insulator (SOI) gate driver to enable lower power dissipation of the system. The three-phase inverter configurations with open emitters are integrated into a DIP 36×21 package. The package concept is specially adapted to power applications that need good thermal conduction and electrical isolation. As the series exhibits best-in-class switching loss, it delivers excellent energy efficiency, especially in applications with high switching frequency.

The devices are available in different current ratings from 6 A to 17 A, with a breakdown voltage of 600 V. A built-in, UL-certified NTC thermistor for temperature monitoring, under-voltage lock-out (UVLO) at all channels, and overcurrent protection feature (OCP) further enhance the system reliability. Package and mold compounds offer improved humidity robustness. Additionally, the IPMs integrate a bootstrap circuit to simplify the PCB layout. Thanks to the industry-standard package, easy and fast design conversion of existing Mini IPMs (P2P) is possible without PCB redesign, thus shortening time-to-market.

The CIPOS Mini IM523 series can be ordered now; volume production has started.