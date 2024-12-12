IGBT modules switch 1700 V, 900 A

Microchip’s IGBT 7 series provide engineers with power control for a wide range of applications.

Microchip Technology announced a series of IGBT 7 devices in several packages, topologies, current ranges, and voltage ranges. According to Microchip, the devices feature increased power capability, lower power losses, and compact device sizes. The company says these devices meet high-growth market segments such as sustainability, E-Mobility, and data centers. They’re key building blocks for designs of solar inverters, hydrogen ecosystems, commercial and agricultural vehicles, and electric aircraft (MEA).

The IGBT 7 devices are available in standard D3 and D4 (62 mm) packages, as well as SP6C, SP1F and SP6LI packages. Configurations include three-level Neutral-Point Clamped (NPC), three-phase bridge, boost chopper, buck chopper, dual-common source, full-bridge, phase leg, single switch and T-type. Device voltages range from 1200 V to 1700 V with current ranges from 50 A to 900 A.

The lower on-state IGBT voltage (V CE ), improved antiparallel diode (lower V f ) and increased current capability can reduce power losses and increase power density, which can result in higher system efficiency. The lower-inductance packages, combined with the higher overload capability at T vj −175°C, let engineers design rugged and high-reliability aviation and defense power circuits — such as propulsion, actuation and power distribution — while cutting system cost.

For motor control applications you need enhanced controllability of dV/dt is important, the IGBT 7 devices provide freewheeling softness for efficient, smooth, and optimized driving of switches. These devices can improve system reliability, reduce EMI, and minimize voltage spikes.

EE World asked Microchip “Why use IGBT devices rather than SiC or GaN?

Microchip: IGBT power modules are the proven workhorse of power electronics across power and voltage ranges. IGBTs will continue to be the mainstream power management solution because of its versatility designed for low to mid-range switching applications. SiC has advantages for very high switching frequency applications when used properly to achieve proper value proposition. Similarly, GaN is advantageous at ultra-high switching frequency mainly at 100 V and 750 V voltages for selected applications. The high performance of SiC and GaN may be more than what is needed in an application and these technologies are higher in cost than traditional IGBTs.

EE World: What is “freewheeling softness?”

Microchip: IGBT modules have anti parallel freewheeling diode. IGBT 7 diode is less snappy ( in terms of absolute value and slope with regards to Qrr /trr characteristics ) and this less “snappy-ness” is referred to as softness of the diode. When diode has smooth upslope and lower reverse recovery characteristics, it is called being “soft”. This results in lower overshoots during turn off and helps to match the “fastness” of the IGBTSs. Freewheeling name comes from the necessity to have diode antiparallel to switch (be it MOSFET or IGBT) to let the current allow path to freewheel during switching operations, avoiding damage to the main switch.

EE World: Do you offer reference designs?

Microchip: We do not have any reference designs for the IGBT 7 power devices.