IGBTs carry Schottky diodes to boost switching efficiency

Infineon Technologies AG has launched a 650 V CoolSiC Hybrid IGBT portfolio in a discrete package with 650 V blocking voltage. The CoolSiC hybrid product family combines the key benefits of the 650 V TRENCHSTOP 5 IGBT technology and the unipolar structure of co-packed Schottky barrier CoolSiC diodes. With superior switching frequencies and reduced switching losses, the devices are especially suited for DC-DC power converters and power factor correction (PFC). These can typically be found in applications like battery charging infrastructure, energy storage solutions, photovoltaic inverters, uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), as well as server and telecom switched-mode-power supplies (SMPS).

Due to a freewheeling SiC Schottky barrier diode co-packed with an IGBT, the CoolSiC Hybrid IGBTs perform with significantly reduced switching losses at almost unchanged dv/dt and di/dt values. They offer up to 60 percent reduction of E on and 30 percent reduction of E off compared to a standard silicon diode solution. Alternatively, the switching frequency can be increased at least by 40 percent with unchanged output power requirements. A higher switching frequency will allow reducing passive components size and thus lower bill-of-material cost. The Hybrid IGBTs can be used as a drop-in replacement for TRENCHSTOP 5 IGBTs allowing an efficiency improvement of 0.1 percent for each 10 kHz switching frequency without redesign efforts.

The product family creates a bridge between pure silicon solutions and high performing SiC MOSFET designs. Even more, in comparison to pure silicon designs, Hybrid IGBTs can improve electromagnetic compatibility and system reliability. Because of the unipolar nature of Schottky barrier diodes, the diode can switch fast without severe oscillations and risk of a parasitic turn-on. Customers can choose between a TO-247-3 or a TO-247-4 pin Kelvin Emitter package. The fourth pin of the Kelvin Emitter package allows for an ultra-low inductance gate-emitter control loop and reduces the total switching losses.

The CoolSiC Hybrid discrete IGBT family follows the success-path of earlier released CoolSiC Hybrid IGBT EasyPACK 1B and 2B modules with IGBT chip and CoolSiC Schottky diode. The discrete portfolio can be ordered now. It comprises 40 A, 50 A, and 75 A 650 V TRENCHSTOP 5 ultra-fast H5 IGBTs co-packed with half-rated CoolSiC Gen 6 diodes, or medium speed S5 IGBTs co-packed with full-rated CoolSiC Gen 6 diodes.