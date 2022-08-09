IGBTs feature FRDs and low thermal resistance

Bourns, Inc. entered the insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market with the company’s first high-efficiency 600 V/650 V discrete product line co-packaged with a fast recovery diode (FRD). Designed using advanced trench-gate field-stop technology that provides greater control of dynamic characteristics, the five new Bourns Model BID Series discrete IGBTs deliver lower collector-emitter saturation voltage (VCE(sat)) and lower switching losses compared to previous generation non-punch-through IGBTs. In addition, this structure provides a positive temperature coefficient that helps increase device longevity and reduce power requirements in high voltage and high current designs.

Because Bourns’ new IGBTs are available in thermally-efficient TO-252, TO-247, and TO-247N packages, these devices can provide a lower thermal resistance R th(j-c) , making them ideal solutions for switch-mode power supplies (SMPS), uninterruptible power sources (UPS), induction heating and power factor correction (PFC) applications. Offering four voltage/current model options in 600 V/5 A, 600 V/20 A, 600 V/30 A, and 650 V/50 A, Bourns BID Series discrete IGBTs have been tested and qualified according to JEDEC standards for power switching products.

Bourns BID Series IGBTs are available now and are RoHS compliant and halogen free.