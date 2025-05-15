igus wins ASME Award for e-loop cable management system

igus is proud to announce that its e-loop modular cable carrier has been selected as the winner of the 2025 American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Woelfel Best Mechanical Engineering Achievement (BMEA) Award. The award was officially presented at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) on May 6, in Houston, at the igus booth #3565.

The e-loop represents a groundbreaking advancement in cable management technology for dynamic hanging applications in demanding industries such as oil and gas, wind energy, and construction. This innovative product integrates high-performance polymer energy chains with a robust composite rope, significantly enhancing operational safety, reliability, and sustainability.

Traditional service loops commonly used in top drive systems, construction machines, oil platforms, and wind turbines face challenges such as cable fatigue due to undefined bend radii, vulnerability to extreme weather conditions, and lengthy downtime during repairs. The e-loop effectively addresses these issues through its modular construction, defined bend radius, and weather-resistant materials, collectively improving system durability, reducing maintenance downtime, and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

“We are honored to receive the ASME Best Mechanical Engineering Achievement Award,” said Felix Brockmeyer, CEO of igus Inc. “This recognition underscores our commitment to engineering solutions that provide tangible improvements in safety, reliability, and sustainability for our customers operating in challenging environments.”

The e-loop’s modular design allows for individual component replacement without dismantling the entire system, reducing downtime and lifecycle costs. It features a high-strength composite rope to relieve strain on cables, robust outer protection against impacts and vibrations, and adaptability for various mounting options. Extensive testing demonstrated the e-loop’s exceptional durability, withstanding over 170,000 cycles—equivalent to approximately 4.5 years of top drive service life.

This award highlights igus’s ongoing dedication to developing advanced materials and mechanical engineering solutions that address critical operational challenges. The e-loop has quickly established itself as a superior alternative to traditional cable management systems by enhancing operational reliability and reducing maintenance requirements.

