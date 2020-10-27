Internal ac-dc supplies come in board, chassis, DIN-rail mounting

CUI Inc announced a significant expansion of its PSK product family, with the addition of 12 internal ac-dc series. The new compact internal ac-dc power supplies are all available inboard, chassis, or DIN rail mounting styles.

New Series

PSK-5W: 5 watts encapsulated ac-dc power supplies

PSK-10W: 10 watts encapsulated ac-dc power supplies

PSK-15W: 15 watts encapsulated ac-dc power supplies

PSK-25W: 25 watts encapsulated ac-dc power supplies

Features and benefits include: 5 to 25 W of continuous power; Wide input voltage range; UL/EN/IEC 62368-1 certified; Meets EN 55032/CISPR32 Class B conducted/radiated emissions; -40 to 85°C operating temperature range; Board, chassis, and DIN rail mounting styles

These compact internal ac-dc power supplies are ideal for a wide range of industrial control and automation applications. They are also IEC 62368-1 certified for ICT and AV equipment, future-proofing designs past December 20, 2020, when the EN 60950/60065 standards are no longer valid in Europe.

The PSK-5W, PSK-10W, PSK-15W, and PSK-25W series are widely available online through CUI’s distribution partners. Please contact CUI for OEM & volume pricing or modified & custom designs.