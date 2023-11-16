Illuminated version added to piezo audio indicator buzzers

CUI Devices’ CUI Devices’ Audio Group announced the addition of illuminated models to its line of buzzers . The CLI family is a range of piezo audio indicator buzzers offering a variety of illumination colors, including blue, green, red, and yellow. Thanks to their built-in driving circuit, these illuminated buzzers simplify the design process for applications in need of both audible and visual alerts.

CUI Devices’ illuminated buzzers feature sound pressure levels of 83 or 95 dB, panel mount or through hole mounting styles, and rated voltages of 12 Vdc. Housed in round packages with diameters as small as 13.8 mm and profiles down to 7.5 mm, these models offer constant tones and operating temperature ranges from -20 up to 100°C. CLI-3224 models further carry IP68 ratings for dealing with moisture and dust in harsh environments.