Image sensor enhances low-light performance and HDR capabilities

OMNIVISION has introduced the OMNIVISION has introduced the OV50M40 , the latest addition to its mobile product portfolio. The OV50M40 is a versatile 50-megapixel (MP) CMOS image sensor with a 0.61-micron (µm) pixel size, designed to enhance front, main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras in smartphones.

The OV50M40 image sensor supports both staggered HDR and dual analog gain (DAG) HDR technology. Staggered HDR enhances dynamic range for improved video and still-image capture, while the DAG feature provides single-exposure HDR, minimizing motion artifacts in challenging lighting conditions. The sensor delivers strong low-light performance through 4-cell binning, advanced noise reduction technology, and high-gain mode support, achieving up to 64x analog gain for 4-cell binning resolution.

With phase detection autofocus (PDAF) capabilities in both binning and full-resolution modes, the OV50M40 ensures high-quality telephoto camera crop-zoom performance. It also supports an always-on function for motion detection with ultra-low power consumption, making it suitable for both rear-facing and front-facing cameras. The sensor enables 2x or 3x high-quality crop-zoom for telephoto applications and provides fast mode switching.

Built on OMNIVISION’s PureCel Plus-S stacked-die technology, the OV50M40 achieves high-resolution imaging with 50MP output using small 0.61µm pixels. The sensor also supports 12.5MP preview and still captures with 4-cell binning, delivering 4x sensitivity equivalent to 1.22µm pixels. Additionally, it offers 50MP capture with PDAF at 12 frames per second (fps), 12.5MP with PDAF at 60fps, 4K2K video with PDAF at 60fps, and 1080p video at 120fps. The OV50M40 comes in a 1/2.88-inch optical format and is compatible with CPHY/DPHY MIPI interfaces, supporting dual DOVDD 1.8/1.2V.

The OV50M40 will be available for sampling in Q3 2024, with mass production expected to begin in Q4 2024.