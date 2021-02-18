Image sensor features superior autofocus for high end smartphones

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. announced in advance of Mobile World Congress Shanghai the OV50A image sensor, combining 50MP resolution, 1.0-micron pixel size, selective conversion gain, and a 1/1.5” optical format with quad phase detection (QPD) autofocus technology and on-chip remosaic. QPD enables 2×2 phase detection autofocus (PDAF) across the sensor’s entire image array, for 100% coverage. Unlike the microlens and half-shield PDAF technologies, which only capture 3-6% of the phase-detection data, QPD uniquely captures 100% of this data for improved distance calculation, faster autofocus, and better low-light performance. In combination with on-chip mosaic for the QPD color filter array, the result is premium image quality for the wide and ultrawide main cameras in flagship and high-end smartphones.

The OV50A image sensor also provides the best low-light performance in its class, via the unique combination of large 1.0-micron pixel size, selective conversion gain’s low-noise, high conversion gain mode, and its distinction as OmniVision’s first high-end mobile sensor to be offered in the large 1/1.5” optical format. Additionally, this sensor offers excellent HDR through 2- and 3-exposure staggered HDR timing, along with selective conversion gain for the optimum balance between low-light image quality and HDR. These features provide mobile designers with maximum flexibility to select the best HDR method for the contrasting light and dark areas in any scene.

Built on OmniVision’s PureCel Plus-S stacked die technology, the OV50A integrates an on-chip, QPD color filter array and hardware remosaic, which provides significantly improved autofocus performance along with high quality, 50MP Bayer output, or 8K video, in real-time. This sensor can also use near-pixel binning to output a 12.5MP image for a 4K2K video with four times the sensitivity, yielding 2.0 micron-equivalent performance for preview and video. In either case, the OV50A can consistently capture the highest quality images, as well as enabling 2x digital crop zoom with 12.5MP resolution and fast mode switch.

Output formats include 50MP, or 8K video, with QPD autofocus at 30 frames per second (fps), 12.5MP with QPD autofocus at 60fps, 4K2K video with QPD autofocus at 90fps, 1080p at 240fps, and 720p at 480fps. All of these options can be output at up to 3.5 Gsps per trio, over the sensor’s CPHY MIPI interface.

OV50A samples are expected in Q2 2021. Contact your OmniVision sales representative for more information: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.