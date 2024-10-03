Image sensors offer 106dB shutter efficiency for industrial applications

OMNIVISION has introduced three new back-side illuminated (BSI) global shutter (GS) image sensors. These sensors are designed for machine vision applications such as industrial automation, robotics, logistics barcode scanners, and intelligent transportation systems (ITS). OMNIVISION has introduced three new back-side illuminated (BSI) global shutter (GS) image sensors. These sensors are designed for machine vision applications such as industrial automation, robotics, logistics barcode scanners, and intelligent transportation systems (ITS).

The new GS image sensors feature a 3.45-micron (µm) BSI pixel, which offers high sensitivity, efficient shutter performance, and strong low-light capabilities. This advanced performance in a smaller pixel allows these sensors to replace larger 4.8-µm pixel front-side illuminated (FSI) sensors commonly used in machine vision products.

Kelly Yan, staff marketing manager at OMNIVISION, noted that the company offers BSI GS sensors for the machine vision industry with 3.45-µm and 2.2-µm pixel solutions, ranging from 2- to 9-megapixel (MP) resolutions. OMNIVISION’s proprietary technologies enable improved image quality and performance in a compact design, enhancing high-speed image capture with higher SNR (Signal noise ratio) and improved accuracy.

The new sensors incorporate several advanced technologies. They feature a PureCel®Plus-S stacked-die architecture, which allows for thinner modules with effective light absorption, enhanced image quality, and a wide angular response to prevent color shading issues. The sensors also include Nyxel near-infrared (NIR) technology, which increases quantum efficiency (QE) at 700-1050nm, enabling the capture of brighter images from greater distances.

These 3.45-µm pixel sensors achieve high shutter efficiency at 106dB and offer a 20Ke- full-well capacity (FWC). This enables a higher high dynamic range (HDR) with low noise levels, resulting in clearer images. The sensors also feature on-chip dual conversion gain (DCG) HDR to extend dynamic range, producing motion artifact-free and low-noise images in challenging lighting conditions.

OMNIVISION has introduced three specific sensors for machine vision applications. The OG02C10/1B is a 2MP BSI GS sensor in a 1/2.53-inch optical format (OF) supporting 300 frames per second (fps). The OG03A10/1B is a 3MP BSI GS sensor in a 1/1.8-inch OF supporting 150 fps. The OG05C10/1B is a 5MP BSI GS sensor in a 1/1.45-inch OF supporting 120 fps.

All of these new GS sensors are compatible with standard C-mount lenses and support both LVDS and MIPI interfaces. The 3.45-µm BSI GS sensor family also includes the OG09A10, a 9MP BSI GS sensor in a 1-inch OF. The 2.2-µm BSI GS sensor family includes the OG05B1B, a 5MP resolution sensor in a 1/2.53-inch OF, and the OG01H1B, a 1.5MP resolution GS sensor in a 1/4.51-inch OF.

The OG03A10/1B and OG05C10/1B sensors are currently available for sampling and are in mass production. The OG02C10/1B sensor will be available for sampling in Q1 2025 and is expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2025.