Image sensors offer enhanced low-light performance and high sensitivity

OMNIVISION announced the addition of two new image sensors for industrial and consumer security surveillance cameras. The new OMNIVISION announced the addition of two new image sensors for industrial and consumer security surveillance cameras. The new OS04J10 is a 4-megapixel image sensor featuring a large 2.9µm backside illuminated (BSI) pixel with PureCelPlus and Nyxel technology, designed for ultra-low-light conditions. The OS05L10 is a 5MP frontside illumination (FSI) image sensor with a 2.0-micron pixel based on OMNIVISION’s OmniPixel 3-HS technology, providing high sensitivity and performance.

OMNIVISION’s senior marketing manager, Cheney Zhang, highlighted that these new sensors are compatible with some of the previous-generation sensors, enabling customers to upgrade to higher-resolution devices seamlessly. The OS04J10 includes OMNIVISION’s DCG Technology, which extends HDR by sampling conversion gains twice and adding exposures for accurate scene reproduction, ensuring low-noise and motion artifact-free captures indoors and outdoors.

Key features of the OS04J10 image sensor include a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (4MP), a frame rate of 60fps, 2-exposure staggered HDR, DCG HDR technology, NIR quantum efficiency at 850nm and 940nm, ultra-low power consumption (<200mW), low noise, long battery life, high-performance 2.9 µm PureCelPlus BSI Pixel, a 1/1.88-inch optical format, and an interface of MIPI/LVDS: 2/4-lane in a CSP package.

The OS05L10 image sensor features a resolution of 2880 x 1620 (5MP), a frame rate of 30fps, 2-exposure staggered HDR, high sensitivity 2.0 µm OmniPixel3-HS FSI Pixel, a 1/2.7-inch optical format, and an interface of MIPI: 1/2-lane in a CSP package.

The OS04J10 also includes a spread spectrum clocking (SSC) mode to reduce electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radiation. Both sensors are available for sampling now and are expected to be in mass production by Q3 2024. For more information, contact an OMNIVISION sales representative through their website.