Image signal processors support video streaming resolutions to 4K 30 fps

THine Electronics, Inc. and its fully owned USA subsidiary, THine Solutions, Inc. introduced a new standalone Image Signal Processor (ISP), the THP7312-P, to support video streaming resolutions up to 4K 30 fps in YUV format.

The new THP7312-P supports all the features of our existing THP7312 but provides higher video streaming resolutions at higher frame rates. It also includes a RAW8 output option which is required to interface and collaborate with the ISP block of large-scale SoCs. The 32bit RISC-based Hard-wired Image Signal Processor CPU in these ICs achieves high performance including <1ms low latency and <0.5W power efficiency.

The new THP7312-P is available in the following 2 package options, a BGA (8.0 x 8.0 mm) and a smaller WLCSP (3.9 x 4.0 mm).

The THP7312-P is supported by THine’s upgraded GUI-based ISP firmware development tool that accommodates the THP7312-P’s higher output speeds. The upgraded Camera Development Kit (CDK) tool includes various critical and easy-to-use software tools along with a hardware kit (THEVAP7312-P) withtheTHP7312-P inside, allowing customers to quickly develop their own customized ISP firmware IP to drive and manage the production of their CMOS camera sensor module.

Key Technical Advantages include: 4.8Gbps MIPI CSI-2 output covering 4K 30fps YUV; RAW8 Output Option for Large Scale SoC Interfaces; Supports GUI-based Firmware Development Tools; Camera Calibration compensation of Image Sensor/Lens variations for Perfect Unit-to-Unit Image Quality in Production;