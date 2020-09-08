Image system for vehicle rear-view cameras, surround-view systems, e-mirrors excels at high dynamic range views

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. and GEO Semiconductor Inc., announced a joint solution that is optimized to provide the industry’s highest quality images for rear-view cameras (RVCs), surround-view systems (SVS) and e-mirrors. This solution includes OmniVision’s OX03C10, which is the world’s only automotive image sensor that combines a large 3.0-micron pixel, high dynamic range (HDR) of 140dB for minimized motion artifacts, and the highest LED flicker mitigation (LFM) performance. This image sensor takes full advantage of the GEO GW5 CVP family’s ability to process 140dB HDR images with full LFM at 60 frames per second (fps). Conversely, the GW5 family’s advanced local tone mapping enables it to make optimal use of the OX03C10’s industry-leading HDR and LFM image captures, providing a more pleasing image for drivers.

This sensor’s integration of OmniVision’s industry-leading HALE (HDR and LFM engine) combination algorithm uniquely provides the highest HDR and LFM performance simultaneously, while its Deep Well dual conversion gain technology significantly reduces motion artifacts. Additionally, OmniVision’s split-pixel LFM technology with four captures provides the best performance over the entire automotive temperature range. The OX03C10 is also the first viewing image sensor with HDR and LFM that can deliver 1920x1280p resolution at a frame rate of 60 fps, enabling greater design flexibility and faster camera-view switching for drivers. With the lowest power consumption of any 2.5MP LFM image sensor—25% lower than the nearest competitor—along with the industry’s smallest package size, enabling the placement of cameras that continuously run at 60 fps in even the tightest spaces, the OX03C10 takes a market leading position in automotive imaging applications.

OmniVision’s PureCel Plus-S stacked architecture enables pixel performance advantages in the OX03C10 over non-stacked technology, in addition to a smaller die and lower power consumption. For example, 3D stacking allowed OmniVision to boost pixel and dark current performance, resulting in a 20% improvement in the signal-to-noise ratio over the prior generation of its 2.5MP automotive viewing sensors.

The GW5 CVP family integrates an innovative HDR image signal processor (ISP) that supports the simultaneous 140dB HDR and industry’s highest LFM output of the OX03C10, providing great image detail in scenes with both bright and dark areas. Additionally, the GW5 includes GEO’s 5th-generation eWARP® geometric processor to dewarp fisheye lenses exceeding a 180 degree wide field of view. The GW5 reduces system complexity and cost by requiring no external DDR memory and supporting dual sensor input that can process the captures from two OX03C10 sensors simultaneously.

OmniVision’s OX03C10 image sensor is available for sampling, and GEO’s GW5 CVP family is in mass production. Both companies’ devices provide advanced ASIL functional safety and AEC-Q100 Grade 2 certification for automotive applications. For more information on this pre-tuned solution, contact your OmniVision sales representative at www.ovt.com/contact-sales, or your GEO sales representative at www.geosemi.com/contact.

A virtual demo and live Q&A for this joint solution will be available at the AutoSens virtual demo sessions, on September 15th at 3:10pm (BST) and October 14th at 1:25pm (BST). Register here: https://auto-sens.com/registration/