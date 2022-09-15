Highly-insulated measurement module captures up to 1,500 V for EV testing

The new imc CANSASfit HISO-HV-4 measurement module fills a void in the ever-increasing demands in the e-vehicle and battery testing markets. The new CAN measurement module can be used to perform measurements in high-voltage environments with up to 1500V and extends the range of testing possibilities for test engineers and research and development (R&D) professionals.

The new module enhances the series of imc CANSASfit measurement modules which includes numerous ultra-compact and robustly designed modules for CAN-based test tasks. These are for data acquisition (DAQ) during mobile tests or trials and allow direct connection of all typical signals such as voltage, current, temperature, rotational speed, displacement and velocity. In addition, the highly insulated measurement fit-modules are suitable for measuring directly in high-voltage environments such as mobile applications or test benches in the field of e-mobility or battery testing.

The new HISO-HV-4 measurement module is designed to capture differential voltages up to 1500V and has 1000V CAT II and reinforced insulation. Four channels, equipped with banana laboratory terminals, deliver measurement data via CAN-Bus with a maximum data rate of one kilohertz per channel. The small CANSASfit clickable housing allows direct mechanical and electrical docking to other fit-modules, in particular to the complementing HISO module types HISO-T-8 and HISO-UT-6 which are designed for measurements of temperature sensors (TC, RTD), low voltages and MEMS accelerometers, all riding on high voltage (HV) potentials. It thus completes the portfolio of imc CANSASfit modules best suited for e-mobility applications.