Immunity testing for 5G mmWave: There are no standards

The electronics industry lacks standards for testing immunity to 5G mmWave signals, even as the telecom industry’s talk turns to 6G.

Manufacturers of electronic products, particularly medical devices, must prove their products are not susceptible to outside interference. In most regions of the world, your product must comply with adopted standards. But what if your device encounters signals for which no radiated immunity standards exist? That’s a topic addressed by Element’s David Schaefer at both the 2026 EMC+SIPI Symposium and at a Boston-area EMC summit held September 23.

Schaefer, who specializes in medical equipment EMC compliance at Element’s Minneapolis facility, explained that there are no standards that describe EMC immunity for medical devices at frequencies above 6 GHz. Actually, it’s above 5.8 GHz, which is just below the extended Wi-Fi band of 5.925 GHz to 7.125 GHz for Wi-Fi 6E and later. That means engineers are on their own when testing for immunity to 5G FR2 mmWave frequencies, which cover roughly 24 GHz to 71 GHz (71 GHz for automotive radar). EMC test equipment also doesn’t cover the high end of the FR2 range.

The mmWave immunity problem for medical (or any other equipment) isn’t interference from base stations, but rather from mobile phones. Interference can occur in the near field or far field from mobile phones. Most phones today support 5G mmWave and typically operate at 24 GHz, 28 GHz, and 39 GHz, but can go higher.

In actual use, cell phones can come into close proximity to other equipment, especially in home environments. Phones with mmWave transmitters constantly scan the airwaves for connections, resulting in possible failures to nearby equipment. Phones don’t let users disable mmWave radios while keeping FR1 radios on.

Cell phones running 5G use orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (OFDM) modulation, which can change to provide the best connections. Phones also use beamforming, which changes the direction of the transmitted signal as the phone moves. Schaefer noted that most EMI field probes can’t handle OFDM; they’re built for CW or AM signals. Figure 1 highlights the significant differences in the narrowband AM signals specified in IEC 61000-4-3 (last update 2020) and the wideband OFDM signals produced by a 5G phone.

Figure 1. These spectrum plots highlight the differences between narrowband test signals specified by EMC standards (left) and the wideband signals produced by mobile phones (right). (Image: Element, David Schaefer.)

Another issue arises with test equipment such as EMI receivers, which don’t operate above 40 GHz and if they do, are very expensive. A 40 GHz maximum frequency is, however, enough to cover the lower, more widely used cellular frequencies, but not those used in automotive radar. Even so, no standard describes immunity test methods for frequencies above 18 GHz. IEC 61000-4-41:Broadband Radiated Immunity Tests describes test methods for broadband immunity at frequencies to 18 GHz. Schaefer explained that the standard specifies use of a reverberation chamber to provide uniform test fields. He noted that few test labs have reverb chambers. IEC 61000-4-39 describes immunity measurement techniques, up to 6 GHz.

Insufficient standards and equipment

EMI immunity standards require tests using a known uniform electric field, difficult to achieve at mmWave frequencies due to small, highly directional antennas. A uniform field is great for lab testing but does not simulate real-world conditions, especially given 5G’s OFDM and beamforming. Even if you try to create a uniform field and measure it with a spectrum analyzer, you may have difficulty because many instruments measure up to 26.5 GHz. That’s not high enough. If 6G adds FR3, then 26.5 GHz will be sufficient for that frequency span, but that’s not reality today.

EMI test standards specify measuring field uniformity in an anechoic chamber using handheld field probes. Schaefer said that there are no commercially available probes that operate above 60 GHz, though they will cover most of the mmWave frequencies in use for mobile phones.

In his presentation, Schaefer said that engineers may use ad hoc testing methods, which are inexpensive but are not described in published standards. Furthermore, mobile phones don’t have test modes that are available to labs, leaving engineers with no way to control how the phone operates or at which frequencies. Such ad hoc testing uses cell phones in actual use, which results in realistic conditions but provides no control over the phone’s operations and is not repeatable.

Schaefer also described a simulated method where engineers can use IEC 61000-4-3, IEC 61000-4-39, and IEC 61000-4-41 as guides. Figure 2, taken from IEC 61000-4-3 Figure 10, shows a setup for creating a uniform field for immunity testing. As previously stated, creating a mmWave field uniform enough to comply with the standard is difficult and time-consuming.

Figure 2. IEC 61000-4-3 specifies how to create a uniform field for radiated immunity testing. (Image: Element, David Schaefer.)

While this discussion focuses on mmWave signals, remember that mobile phones can also operate at much lower frequencies with the same modulation and beamforming found at mmWave frequencies. Because of the wide range of carrier frequencies and the fact that a mobile phone can be set anywhere relative to other equipment, even on top, a phone can subject another piece of equipment to both near-field and far-field signals at the same time.

Regulatory standards such as EMC and safety often lag the introduction of new technologies. EMC standards are no exception. The time will come when EMC and safety standards catch up, but the wireless industry will be well into 6G deployment by then.

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