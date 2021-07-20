IMS 2021: Components to test equipment

Whether in person or online, the 2021 International Microwave Symposium featured connectors, cable, semiconductors, microwave components, and test equipment. Many of those products make 5G possible.

IMS is the place to go for the latest on everything related to high-frequency. The annual conference features the latest research, practical tips, and new products up and down the spectrum. For 2021, IMS split into in-person and virtual events. 5G Technology World was all over the virtual event, held June 20 to 25. Much of the conference was held online, though the Atlanta live event was never in doubt. Many small exhibitors rely on the live event to meet with customers.

Below you’ll find an array of RF products, many related to 5G. If you missed both events, or even if you attended, take a look at some of the IMS 2021 products. Click on the images to enlarge.