IMS 2022 video: Analog Devices

Analog Devices demonstrated its ADF4377 Microwave Wideband Synthesizer with Integrated VCO at IMS 2022.

At the 2022 International Microwave Symposium, Analog Devices showed off an application of the ADF4377 Microwave Wideband Synthesizer with Integrated VCO. In the video, FPGA Development Engineer Nikhil Ahuja explains how using two ADF4377s, whose 10-GHz clocks were synchronized while operating 180° out of phase. You can adjust the clock forward or backward in time to achieve synchronization. The synchronization in the video results in a doubling of clock rate so that the two devices, each running at 10 GHz, produce an overall 20 GHz clock rate for signal sampling.





