IMS 2022 video: Samtec

Samtec introduced a flexible waveguide, to be released later in 2022.

Waveguides move electromagnetic energy, particularly at microwave frequencies and higher, from one point to another while acting as a high-pass filter. Waveguides have always been rigid “tubes,” making them difficult to work with. Samtec may have just solved the problem with a flexible waveguide.

The flexible waveguide on display at IMS 2022 should be available later this year. Even so, it’s public simply by the fact that it was there. Samtec’s Product Marketing Manager David Beraun demonstrates the flexible waveguide in the video.



