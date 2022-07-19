IMS 2022 video: Signal Hound

Signal hound showed engineers its SM435B spectrum analyzer, 100 kHz to 43.5 GHz.

With RF engineers now designing products for 5G mmWave, you’ll need a spectrum analyzer capable of handling frequencies through 24 GHz, 28 GHz, and 39 GHz. The SM435B from Signal Hound fits that bill. The instrument connects to a PC using USB and Windows-based software. During a visit to the Signal Hound booth at IMS 2022 we saw Senior Engineer Justin Crooks give a demonstration of the unit.

The demo used a 24 GHz garage door opener as the signal source. The transmitter generates a pulse and the SM435B lets you scroll through the pulse in the time domain and the frequency domain.



