IMS 2022: Wireless Telecom Group

A combination of a power meter and noise generator shows how noise and interference affect signal quality.

With more and more connected devices and networks coming on live every day, coexistence becomes and ever-increasing problem. At the Wireless Telecom Group booth of IMS 2022, Sales Director Matt Deissner demonstrated how you can add noise to a cellular or Wi-Fi signal for testing purposes.

The demonstration uses a Boonton PMX40 RF power meter to monitor a modulated RF signal. A Noisecom UFX7000B noise generator adds noise on 0.1 dB increments. You can see the difference in the signal’s dynamic range in the video.



