IMS 2024 roundup: test equipment

Washington, DC — The 2024 International Microwave Symposium took place here in June at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. As always, RF/microwave/mmWave test equipment was all over the exhibit hall. Frequency-domain test equipment — spectrum analyzers, vector network analyzers, power meters, and signal generators — were, of course, dominant. Other equipment, such as oscilloscopes and power supplies, have taken up residence in recent years as well.

What about 5G? While we did see some 5G radio measurement demonstrations, the 5G surge has subsided. The radio design is settled; now, designs focus on improvements such as reduced energy consumption. Once 6G radios become defined, the RF community will again mobilize to design them. Talk of sub-THz frequencies continues, but the wireless telecom industry still needs to settle on a 6G radio technology. Indeed, 6G technology might not even focus on the radio. Improvements in the wired aspects of the overall network may yet take over.

The photos and videos below highlight what appeared in the exhibit hall.

Aaronia had a booth big enough to be a lab in itself. In the video, you can see how the company can identify every Bluetooth beacon and Wi-Fi signal within an antenna’s range. The antenna scans at 8 µs intervals, providing the location of each signal it detects.

As it has for the last few years, Anritsu exhibited its popular Shockline USB vector-network analyzers. The photo shows the 1-port MS46131A, available in frequencies up to 8 GHz, 20 GHz, and 43.5 GHz. The photo shows two VNAs controlled by a single computer. The company also showed its new VectorStar ME7838x4, a four-channel, 220 GHz VNA.





Millibox exhibited its test chambers, which use USB spectrum analyzers from Copper Mountain. The chamber includes a gimbal inside that holds a DUT and rotates in three dimensions, thus exposing the DUT to a stationary antenna. Copper Mountain also exhibited a VNA for frequencies up to 9 GHz, or 5 GHz when using two ports. The video explains how the test chamber works.

Keysight Technologies had several demonstrations in its IMS 2024 booth. The video highlights how the company used its arbitrary waveform generator to create a data signal, which was then I/Q modulated and sent on a 72 GHz carrier to a spectrum analyzer. The demonstration shows how using predistortion can improve signal fidelity at the receiver.

Ladybug Technologies exhibited its LB5967L RF power sensor. This sensor connects to a computer through a USB port. It covers frequencies from 9 kHz to 67 GHz. It has a dynamic range from -50 dBm to +18 dBm. Options include triggering, security, and analog outputs.





Rigol exhibited its oscilloscopes and RF test equipment. Shown is the not-yet-released DSG5202 microwave signal generator and DHO4404 DSO.





Rohde & Schwarz had its usual large IMS booth. Here, the company showed:

FSW signal analyzer

SMW200A vector signal generator

ZNB vector signal analyzer measuring a DUT powered by an NGE100 power supply

ATS1800C OTA test chamber

mmWave test setup (see photo) featuring the SFI100A vector signal generator and FSW signal analyzer.

Latvian company SAF exhibited its Spectrum Compact handheld spectrum analyzer that covers 300 MHz to 80 GHz. It uses a USB-C port for both data and power. Use it for interference hunting, link troubleshooting, signal coverage, and antenna alignment.





Siglent highlighted its bench and portable 26.5 GHz VNAs. The portable SHN900A series consists of three two-port models with frequency ranges from 30 kHz to 14 GHz, 20 GHz, and 26.5 GHz. Typical working time is four hours.

The company previewed its upcoming SN6134A four-channel VNA shown in the photo. In addition, the company exhibited the SSG5085A signal generator, a 400 W linear power supply, and the SDS7404A 12-bit, 30 GHz oscilloscope.





Known for its USB spectrum analyzers, SignalHound introduced its first VNA, the VNA400. Though not available until Q3 2024, the VNA400 will provide two VNA ports that operate up to 40 GHz with a dynamic range of -130 dB. It will be programmable in 1-dB steps from -30 dBm to 0 dBm.





Tabor Electronics demonstrated a proof-of-concept FR3 transceiver that operates at frequencies up to 44 GHz, which is well into the FR2 band. FR3, if it becomes a reality for telecom use, covers a yet unspecified portion of 7 GHz to 24 GHz between FR1 and FR2. A TMYTEK upconverter takes a 1-GHz signal and boosts its frequency. Tabor developed the radio in conjunction with Rutgers University.





Tektronix exhibited its latest oscilloscope, the 4 Series B mixed-signal oscilloscope (see EE World’s hands-on review). The photo shows the oscilloscope’s time-qualified trigger. The company also displayed its USB spectrum analyzers.





Uni-Trend (UNI-T) exhibited several of its current and upcoming test instruments. The upcoming UTS3084A signal analyzer operates at frequencies from 9 kHz to 8.4 GHz. The company also exhibited its upcoming UDP4303S four-channel DC power supply and MSO3054HD 12-bit oscilloscope. Currently available and on display was the UTG962E, an unusually compact 60 MHz, two-channel waveform generator.





In the Vaunix booth, conference attendees saw the company’s line of Lab Brick USB RF test equipment. That assortment included the BLX-403, 500 MHz to 40 GHz signal generator as well as two-channel, four-channel, and eight-channel 8 GHz, 120 dB digital attenuators. Vaunix has begun using USB-C ports in its products in addition to LAN ports.





IMS 2025 takes place June 15-20 in San Francisco.