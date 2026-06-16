IMS 2026: RF engineers come to Boston

The annual International Microwave Symposium returned to Boston for the first time since 2019. Through photos and videos, here’s what we saw.

IMS 2026 took place the week of June 7-12 at the Menino Convention Center in Boston’s Seaport District. Over 400 large and small exhibitors displayed their components and equipment in the exhibition hall. EEWorld was there. Through videos and photos, here’s a roundup of the exhibits:

Aaronia

Aaronia’s large booth featured spectrum analyzers, antennas, and software. The booth featured large screens showing real-time spectral analysis and, in my opinion, stole the show for the most color. The photo shows Spectran Ultra baseboard, which produces 16 phase-coherent outputs, each at 40 Gsamples/sec with up to 20 GHz bandwidth per channel. It connects to networks and other equipment through eight Ethernet and eight USB ports.

Analog Devices

The photo shows a demonstration of the AD9084 Apollo MxFE Quad, 16-Bit, 28 Gsample/sec RF DAC and Quad, 12-Bit, 20 Gsample/sec RF ADC. In this application, the oscilloscope shows the boot sequence ending once the RF output starts.

Anritsu

Anritsu showed the latest in its Tensor series of vector-network analyzers, announced on June 9 at IMS. In the video, you’ll see the latest hardware improvements to this four-port VNA: four signal sources for four ports. Watch the video to the end for a preview of the instrument’s special new features.

Bird

Known for its handheld testers for RF installation and maintenance, Bird displayed the SiteHawk SK-6000 Cable and Antenna Analyzer, which operates at frequencies up to 6 GHz. The company also offers models for frequencies to 4.5 GHz and 9 GHz. The instruments use frequency-domain reflectometry to detect faults such as breaks in cables.

Copper Mountain

The company known for its USB-connected vector-network analyzers (VNAs) came to Boston with several instruments, including the BFx-02 Frequency Extension Base for S-Parameters Measurement. Using this instrument and frequency extenders, engineers can make S-parameter measurements on components, systems, and materials at frequencies beyond those usually accessible for traditional VNAs.

Emerson NI

The company formerly known as National Instruments produces modular RF instruments such as its PXI Vector Signal Generators, Analyzers, and Transceivers. In this exhibit, the company used its vector-signal transceiver in combination with a software-defined radio to develop an RF test bench.

Keysight

Long known for its RF test equipment, Keysight Technologies demonstrated its 32 GHz XA5 Signal Analyzer, among other equipment. The swept-spectrum analyzer features 2 GHz analysis bandwidth. As the video shows, the instrument’s measurement speed provides a significant improvement over previous swept-spectrum analyzers.

Mathworks

Working with Analog Devices and Leonardo, Mathworks demonstrated an RF digital twin. The model simulates a radar and satellite RF system using components from Analog Devices. With the model, engineers can alter parameters and see how different settings affect system performance.

Microchip

Havily invested in wireless and wired network system timing, Microchip exhibited oscillators for GNSS timing systems.

Pico Technology

Known for its USB-connected oscilloscopes and network analyzers, Pico technology exhibited several instruments including the PicoScope 500 Series featuring what the company calls it’s FlexRes signal resolution, which produces from 8 bits to 16 bites with the tradeoff being sample rate (62.5 Msamples/s at 16 bits). The model shown features four analog inputs with a connector for adding logic-level signal capture.

Pickering Interfaces

Specializing in PXI modular switching instruments, Pickering Interfaces came to IMS with (l-r) a PXI/PXIe Triple SP6T, 18 GHz, 50 Ω, SMA, Failsafe Microwave Multiplexer, a Quad 4-Channel, 4GHz, 50Ω, SMB MEMS RF Multiplexer, and a Single SP6T, 67 GHz, 50 Ω, SMA-1.85, multiplexer. This model uses a cable to connect a remote multiplexer, which lets you install a single-slot module in the chassis.

Qorvo

Fixed wireless access (FWA) has emerged as one of 5G’s successes and one of the few use cases for mmWave signals. Qorvo makes parts that you can use to up convert and down convert carrier frequencies. The demonstration uses the AWMF-0224, a 24 GHz to 30 GHz Dual-channel IF transceiver that performs the frequency conversion. The demonstration also uses the AWMF-0221 Dual Polarization Quad 4×2 Beamformer. The combination can achieve data rates of 3 Gbits/s at distances up to 3 km.

Samtec

The company known for connectors and cables demonstrated its Bulls Eye BE130A, a 130-GHz test-point system. The video provides insight into the system, which can accommodate up to 32 channels.

Rigol

While RF engineers likely gravitated to Rigol’s DNA6264 four-port VNA, what caught my eye was the MHO984 oscilloscope. This 800-MHz, 12-bit model on the MHO900 series features four channels. Lower-cost models start at 350 MHz. What the photo doesn’t show is the oscilloscope’s footprint, or lack thereof. It’s just 77 mm (about 3 in.) deep.

Rohde & Schwarz

IMS is the company’s biggest event, and the venerable company was out in force. As always, the company exhibited RF test equipment that included spectrum analyzers, vector-network analyzers, signal generators, and oscilloscopes. The video shows a demonstration using a signal generator and spectrum analyzer to characterize a 3-GHz RF amplifier.

Sage Instruments

Known for field installation and maintenance measurement equipment, Sage Instruments exhibited its WSA-408 Wireless Signal Analyzer. This handheld instrument includes an 8-kHz-to-8-GHz spectrum analyzer, an interference analyzer, and a 5G signal analyzer.

Siglent

Siglent exhibited its line of equipment, including spectrum analyzers, oscilloscopes, and RF signal generators.

SignalHound

The RF test equipment company’s USB-connected equipment includes VNAs, signal generators, phase-coherent receivers, and phase-noise testers. The photo shows its VNA400, a two-port, 40 GHz instrument connected to a bandpass filter.

Tabor Electronics

This maker of portable, benchtop, and modular RF test equipment demonstrated equipment designed for software-defined radio (SDR) testing. On the left in the photo is the LSX2091D, a 20 GHz microwave signal generator.

Uni-Trend

Known for basic test instrumentation, including RF equipment, Uni-T exhibited one of its oscilloscopes, as well as (top-to-bottom) a 60 MHz function generator, a 5-1/2 digit multimeter, and a power supply.

Poster session: DC-DC converter switches at 200 MHz

The exhibit hall featured more than just companies showing off their products.

IMS 2027 will take place from May 23rd to 28th in San Antonio, TX. It returns to Boston in 2031.

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