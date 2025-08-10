IMU family reduces power consumption for mobile OIS application

TDK Corporation announces the availability of the new InvenSense SmartMotion ICM-536xx family of high-performance 6-axis IMUs to select customers, bringing high-performance optical image stabilization (OIS) to a wide range of smartphones, tablets, and cameras, for crisp, blur-free photos and videos.

OIS technology compensates for hand shake and movement, delivering clearer photos and smoother videos in low light, even during zoom or long-exposure shots. As consumer demand for high-quality mobile photography and videography continues to surge, OIS has become a must-have feature in mid-range and flagship smartphones alike. Building on 15 years of leadership in developing premium OIS/EIS custom sensing solutions for select smartphone and camera OEMs, TDK’s new ICM-536xx empowers manufacturers to integrate advanced OIS into a broader range of devices, meeting the growing expectations of content creators and everyday users. It supports up to 6.4 kHz ODR and up to 20-bit data resolution for optimal image quality.