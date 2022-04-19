In-circuit flash programmers add device lifecycle management, trustzone partitioning features

SEGGER, in cooperation with Renesas, has further expanded the features offered by SEGGER’s professional line of Flasher in-circuit programmers. In addition to high-speed programming of Renesas RA4 and RA6 microcontrollers with Arm Cortex-M33 cores, SEGGER has now added Device Lifecycle Management (DLM) and Trustzone partitioning during mass production.

For owners of a current Flasher, installing these new features is as easy as simply downloading the latest software from segger.com. There is no charge, no license cost, and no hidden fees.

SEGGER’s solution can be seamlessly integrated into a standard production workflow — no third-party tools are required. The SEGGER Flasher, once configured, can work in stand-alone mode.