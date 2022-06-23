In-circuit programmers handle TriCore Aurix MCUs

SEGGER Flashers are a family of professional in-circuit programmers designed to be used in service environments, prototype programming, and mass production. They program the flash (non-volatile) memory of microcontrollers and Systems-on-a-Chip (SoCs), as well as (Q)SPI flashes.

They’re fast, reliable, and easy to use. Flasher programmers are designed to achieve top programming speeds, coming very close to the theoretical minimum programming time of the target hardware.

In many cases, more than 95% of the maximum speed can be achieved, often resulting in a programming speed of more than 1 MB/s.

Software and firmware updates are included. Similarly, use on all target devices currently supported (and on those added) is included. There are no additional licenses required, hidden costs, or future costs.

“We are happy to add the Infineon TriCore to the wide range of products supported by the SEGGER Flasher family,” says Ivo Geilenbruegge, managing director of SEGGER. “Regardless of the focus — size, flexibility, portability, security, or mass production — SEGGER has the perfect Flasher for the job.”

Flashers work with a PC or in stand-alone mode, connect via USB and/or Ethernet (Flasher PRO, Flasher PRO XL, Flasher Portable PLUS and Flasher ARM), and are multi-platform for Linux, macOS, and Windows.