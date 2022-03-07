Increased connectivity options with waterproof IP67 RP-TNC connectors

Amphenol RF is has announced the expansion of the popular miniature-sized TNC interface with an additional reverse polarity (RP) configuration. This straight cable mount RP-TNC plug is designed for the popular LMR-240 low loss cable and is engineered to meet all IP67 specifications in the mated and unmated conditions. RP-TNC connectors are ideal for industrial and military applications which require a more robust, secure RF interconnect.

The new RP-TNC connector offers reliable electrical performance up to 6 GHz while providing versatility in mating options with its secure, familiar threaded coupling mechanism. This ruggedized solution is constructed with a brass body and bullet contact, and PTFE insulator components. The interface contact is made from gold-plated, beryllium copper to ensure proper mating to standard RP-TNC jack connectors.

Waterproof IP67 rated products are sealed to prevent water ingress in the case of temporary submersion. This allows TNC connectors to be utilized in applications where a system may be exposed to external weather-related elements. These connectors are part of a growing portfolio of IP67-rated products that are often used in outdoor applications due to their robust construction.