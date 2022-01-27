Incremental encoder/sensor includes 8x interpolator

TT Electronics announced the launch of FlexSense, a revolutionary technology designed to optimize optical encoder applications. The FlexSense series consists of the FS210 Transmissive Incremental Encoder and the FS310 Reflective Incremental Encoder Sensors. Highlighting the depth of TT’s engineering expertise, the FlexSense encoder sensor array vastly reduces the design complexities of optical encoder solutions.

The FlexSense sensor integrates several key features including auto-alignment capability, a closed-loop LED driver, on-chip diagnostics, and a state-of-the-art 8x interpolator. In addition, the fully programmable array system on chip (SOC) provides a versatile solution that can adapt to multiple ranges of code-disk diameters and pulses per revolution, as well as several LEDs available in the market, including TT’s OP207CL encoder LED. If the encoder code-disk is later altered, FlexSense can be reprogrammed to meet changing requirements extending the sensor’s value-add to suit future designs and negating the cost of purchasing a different sensor.