Incremental encoders offer 16 quadrature resolutions from 96 to 4096 PPR

Thanks to CUI Devices’ proprietary capacitive ASIC technology, the AMT11A series delivers high levels of durability, accuracy, and immunity to environmental factors. It features compact radial and axial package types with a locking hub for ease of installation and low power consumption of 16 mA at 5 V. The AMT11A series also carries an operating temperature range from -40 to 125°C and offers differential line driver versions.

The AMT11A-V kit affords users further flexibility during development and design with the inclusion of 9 different sleeves bore options from 2 mm to 8 mm, two simple mounting tools, and two baseplates with multiple pre-drilled mounting hole patterns to mate with a wide range of motors. These all-in-one kit components combine to simplify the installation process onto a motor and greatly reduce SKU count in production.

The AMT11A series is available immediately with prices starting at $28.46 per unit at 50 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.