Inductive proximity sensors optimized for rugged environments

Carlo Gavazzi is introducing the new E1-Rated ICS Series Inductive Proximity Sensors. Specifically designed for the challenging applications on mobile equipment, these sensors offer unrivaled performance focusing on reliable detection and reduced downtime.

E1-approved inductive sensors assure accurate and reliable detection of actuating parts such as hydraulic pistons, gear speed, crane position, and movement on refuse vehicles, mobile cranes, concrete mixers, tractors, fire trucks, harvesting equipment, buses, forklifts, and more. These mobile platforms are typically exposed to high levels of shock and vibration from the terrain, exposure to salt and debris from the road and vehicle engine refuse gases, extreme voltage peaks if a battery is disconnected from the alternator, wide operating temperature ranges due to the environment and proximity to engines and exhaust systems, and electromagnetic interferences generated by radio transmitters.

Despite these harsh operating environments, the most critical benefits to mobile equipment manufacturers are reliable detection and reduced downtime. To achieve these high standards, Carlo Gavazzi has designed and manufactured the E1-Rated ICS Series Inductive Proximity Sensors with special attention to mechanical durability, electrical protection, and EMC performance.

Features and Benefits of the E1-Rated ICS Series Inductive Proximity Sensors include: AISI 304 stainless steel housing; Operating temperature range from -40° to 185°F (-40 to 85°C); IP68 and IP69K ingress protection rating; Salt spray tested (EN 60068-2-52 Kb); Shock resistance up to 100g continuous 40g shock (EN 60068-2-27 Ea); Vibration resistance to 20g (EN 60068-2-6); Load-dump protection (ISO 7637-2 / SAE J1113-11); Reverse polarity protection; Transient protection; Short circuit protection; Overload protection; Surge mains line to line 0.5Kv (EN 61000-4-5); Power frequency magnetic fields 300 A/m (EN 61000-4-8); High frequency conducted radiofrequency 10V (EN 61000-4-6); Radiated noise 200 V/m (ISO 11452-2); Electrostatic discharge CD: 8kV / AD: 8Kv (EN 61000-4-2); Burst immunity 4Kv (EN 61000-4-4);

The E1-Rated ICS Series Inductive Proximity Sensors are the optimal choice for reliable and accurate detection on mobile equipment. These new sensors are available from Carlo Gavazzi’s network of sales offices and distributors in the Americas.