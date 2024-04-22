Inductor line supports 100 kHz to 600 kHz power switching

Vanguard Electronic announced the expansion of its CMN and SCMN series Common Mode Choke Inductors with the addition of eight new series: CMN4, CMN6, CMN7, CMN9, SCMN4, SCMN6, SCMN7, and SCMN9. These new series are the latest addition to Vanguard’s growing high-reliability and corresponding space-grade product lines.

The expanded product line of both High Reliability and Space Grade Common Mode Choke Inductors has been designed to operate in extreme conditions and work in frequency ranges from 100KHz to 600KHZ+ which makes them ideal parts for GaN, GaS or SiC-based power supplies or even traditional switching supplies operating at lower frequencies. These parts feature a compact low profile making it ideal for automatic placement as well as demands of high shock and vibration. Ten unique case sizes are available, making customization to fit your design easier than ever.

These new series of Common Mode Choke Inductors operate over an impressive temperature range of -55° to 125 Celsius. They offer the widest available combination of inductance and current ratings on the market and are available from stock to a few weeks. The inductor’s overload current is one-and-a-half times its rated current. Our SCMN series are designed, built, tested, and qualified to MIL-STD-981. The inductors are designed to serve military, high-end industrial, extreme temperatures, and aerospace markets as well as anywhere noise suppression is needed.