Inductor series features enhanced current handling

Sumida America has introduced the CDPQ****/T150 Series of high-current power inductors. This new design features a combination of precision flat-wire windings and large tinned copper surface mounting pads to enhance current handling capacity. These inductors are magnetically shielded, AEC-Q200 qualified, and suitable for onboard chargers.

The flat wire coil is closely wound to increase its effective cross-sectional area and encased in a high-permeability ferrite core to minimize physical size. The high surface area of the flat wire windings helps to minimize internal resistance at high frequencies.

The CDPQ2014/T150 is available in inductance values of 1, 2.2, and 3.3 µH, with maximum saturation current ranging from 16 to 48 amps at 150°C. The larger CDPQ2717/T150 follows a similar design and is available in inductance values of 2.2, 3.3, and 4.7 µH, with a maximum saturation current range of 16 to 48 amps at 150°C. Both models have an absolute maximum voltage rating of 300Vdc. Operating temperatures range from -40°C to +150°C, including the device’s self-temperature rise. Other values are available for OEM orders.

Applications for these inductors include use as a buck/boost inductor for Onboard Chargers (OBC) in electric vehicles (xEV), DC-DC converters, point-of-load converters, computer peripherals, LED drivers, class D audio amplifiers, and other high-performance power applications.

The CDPQ2014/T150 measures 14.5×21.4×23.5 mm (HWD), while the CDPQ2717/T150 measures 16.5×27.5×27.5 mm. Both devices are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free. They are suitable for solder reflow temperatures up to 260°C peak and comply with IPC/JEDEC Moisture Sensitivity Level 1, offering unlimited floor life at ≤30°C/85% RH. Full application engineering support is available.

Sumida CDPQ2014/T150 and CDPQ2717/T150 Series power inductors are now available for sampling.