Inductors offer 470 nH to 1.5 µH range

TDK Corporation introduces the TDK Corporation introduces the PLE856C Series of thin-film power inductors measuring 0.80 x 0.45 x 0.65 mm (L x W x T) for wearable devices. Mass production began in December 2024.

The PLE856C Series offers inductances from 470 nH to 1.5 µH, with saturation currents specified between 0.40 A and 0.72 A (typ.). Compared to th e PLEA67B Series (1.0 x 0.6 x 0.8 mm), the PLE856C Series reduces mounted area by 40% and volume by 50%.

The inductors use thin-film technology to form coil conductor patterns as internal electrodes. The magnetic material composition reduces power losses in power supply circuits.

The components serve applications including wireless earbuds, smartwatches, AR/VR devices, power supply modules, and communication modules. The design addresses space constraints in wearable devices that require increased component density.