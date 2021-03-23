Inductors target power circuits in wireless earphones

TDK Corporation has developed the PLEA67 Series of inductors for use in true wireless stereo (TWS) devices. Mass production will begin in March 2021.

This new series of inductors is intended for use in power circuits incorporated into wireless earphones used with smartphones, portable players, and similar devices. In addition to an impressive rated current of 500 mA, the PLEA67 series of inductors also boasts one of the industry’s smallest external sizes, measuring at 1.0 mm (L) x 0.6 mm (W) x 0.7 mm (H), respectively. The compact external size facilitates space-saving in circuit board design and helps reduce the weight of earphones, providing users with mobility comfort. Their magnetic shield structure reduces magnetic flux leakage to pave the way for high-density implementation. TDK’s original structure design and newly developed materials are used in its thin-film process to achieve a rated current of 500 mA, despite a high inductance of 2.2 μH for size of 1.0 mm (L) x 0.6 mm (W) x 0.7 mm (H).

TWS devices are finding increasing applications with smartphones, smartwatches, and other wearables and in turn, the demand for electronic components in this domain is rising. TDK will continue to broaden its lineup of inductor products with higher efficiency and smaller sizes to meet the demand of customers and the growing market.