Industrial 80-W dc-dc converter covers 9 to 76 V

COSEL Co, Ltd announced the addition of an 80W dc-dc converter to its value-added STMGF platform . Available in two versions, the STMGFS80 covers all industrial voltages from 9V to 76V. Using COSEL’s efficient MGFS80 DC/DC converter assembled on a carrier board, the STMGFS80 series fits in the same footprint as its predecessor, which previously only delivered 30W. Ready to use out of the box, the STMGFS80 includes terminal blocks, output voltage potentiometer, input filter, and extra capacitors. The series complies with safety standards UL62368-1 and C-UL EN62368-1.

Battery-powered industrial applications require very efficient power solutions, and system developers are seeking to reduce the number of references when selecting a power supply. They also want easily mountable power sources such as DC/DC converters within their equipment.

By combining COSEL’s high efficiency, wide input range DC/DC converter modules with a robust mechanical platform, its Value Added STMG platform offers designers an easy way to acquire the benefits of a high-quality power solution in an industrial mount packaging.

The STMGFS80 series is available in two models. The STMGFS8024 operates from 9VDC to 36VDC, embracing 12 and 24V systems, and the STMGFS8048 works from 18VDC to 76VDC, covering industrial 24 and 48V systems. Four output voltages are available, 3.3V/18A; 5V/16A; 12V/6.7A, and 15V/5.4A. The output voltage can be adjusted by a potentiometer included on the motherboard.

All modules include an ON/OFF remote control function via an interface connector. Negative logic is the standard method used to control ON/OFF via the remote function, although positive logic RC can be provided on request (Option R).

Benefiting from COSEL’s high-efficiency topology, the STMGFS80 has a typical efficiency of up to 92%.

Optimized for convection cooling, the power supplies can be operated within an ambient temperature range of -20 to +70 degrees centigrade. Depending on the assembly method and ventilation levels across the final equipment, a derating may apply as specified in the technical documentation.

The STMGFS80 series includes overvoltage and overcurrent protection. In the case of overcurrent exceeding 105% rating, the module operates in hiccup mode and automatically recovers when the output current returns to normal.

For safety and galvanic isolation, the STMGFS80 series has 1,500VDC Input and RC to Output, 1,000VDC Input, and RC to FG, and 1,000 VDC Output to FG.

STMGFS80 can be assembled directly to a customer’s equipment chassis by fixing the base plate using the two mounting holes. It can also be clipped to a DIN rail chassis by ordering the option (N2). Additional options e.g., plastic cover (N1) or combined DIN and cover (N3) will be available early Q2-2022.

Open frame type, the STMGFS80 series measures 52 x 29 x 117mm (2.05 x 1.14 x 4.61 inches) and weighs 170g max.

The STMGFS80 complements the 15W STMGFS15 and the 30W STMGFS30, offering a wide range of options and possibilities to systems designers. To simplify system upgrades, the STMGFS80 fits in the same footprint as the STMGFS30.

The STMGFS80 series has a five-year warranty and conforms to the European RoHS, REACH, and Low Voltage Directives.