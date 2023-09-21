Industrial camera manufacturer to offer the 20 MP sensor onsemi AR2020

With the rolling shutter sensor onsemi AR2020, IDS Imaging Development Systems adds the technical successor of the onsemi AR1820 to its portfolio – making the company the first manufacturer in the industrial camera market to do so.

With 20 MP, the sensor provides an impressive 5K UHD resolution that makes even the smallest details reliably visible. This benefits applications such as surface inspection and quality control as well as laboratory analyses. The sensor is now available in combination with the compact uEye+ XCP cameras.

The product line is characterized by its compact design with a closed housing (29 x 29 x 17 mm) and a convenient USB3 interface. This series is part of the low-cost product range from IDS, which also includes the uEye+ XLS board-level cameras. Integration of the new sensor into the tiny uEye+ XLS models (29 x 29 x 7 mm) is already in preparation.

IDS offers the onsemi AR2020 in color and as a monochrome variant. The latter is suitable for low-light applications and microscopy, which often require the highest possible sensitivity. Compared to the onsemi AR1820,

the new sensor has a larger diagonal and therefore a higher resolution (5136 x 3856 pixels). With a frame rate of 15 fps, many demanding applications (such as quality control) can be realized. In FHD mode with 1920 x 1080 pixels, live videos with 27 fps are possible. Due to the larger pixels (1.4 μm), users also have more leeway when choosing the appropriate lens. This enables a favorable system price.