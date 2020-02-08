Industrial computer platform boasts full 4K display support

WINSYSTEMS today announced its latest enclosed single board computer for extreme operating temperatures and environments. The SYS-427 is a complete system in a rugged aluminum enclosure that measures a 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches and only 1.38 inches in height (165 mm x 115 mm x 35 mm). Yet within those chassis confines are WINSYSTEMS’ SBC35-427 single board computer, dual Gigabit Ethernet controllers, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and dual DisplayPort outputs. Mini-Card and M.2 connectors provide additional expansion options.

The rugged new SYS-427 SBC easily withstands the shock and vibration demands of industrial environments while also accommodating DC power inputs ranging from 10 to 50 volts DC. Further, the Trusted Platform Modules (TPM) 2.0 device is soldered onboard to authenticate root of trust and enable security. This innovation truly solves the thermal demands and ruggedized packaging needed for customers’ products to deliver long life and superb reliability whether in the field or industrial settings.