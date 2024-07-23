Industrial computer powers digital signs

ASRock Industrial launches DSF-A6000 Embedded Box PC, a cutting-edge display signage solution designed to meet the high demands of modern business environments. By leveraging the power of AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314, this solution ensures top-tier processing power and graphics performance, supporting 4K quad displays for vibrant, crystal-clear visuals. This advanced product integrates Out-Of-Band-Management (OOBM) and EDID Emulation to ensure seamless operation and enhanced manageability. The DSF-A6000 is meticulously crafted to provide exceptional performance, reliability, and versatility, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of embedded and modern business applications, including digital signage, video walls, and kiosks in smart retail, smart transportation, and smart city settings.

Key features of the DSF-A6000 include: Powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded R-Series (R2314) with longevity support; Dual-channel ECC/non-ECC SO-DIMM DDR4 2666 MHz, up to 64GB. Storage options include one M.2 Key M (2242/2280) with PCIe Gen3 x4 for SSD; Supports quad displays up to 4K resolution with HDMI 2.0b, delivering sharp, vibrant visuals for enhanced operational efficiency and user experience; Triple RJ-45 ports support two 1G LANs and one 2.5G LAN with PoE+ (optional) for reliable connections; Multiple IO and expansion options including two USB 3.2 Gen2, one USB 2.0, one COM port, one M.2 Key B, and one M.2 Key E for flexible integration with various devices and systems; Optional support allows AIIxon 24/7 to perform remote management and troubleshooting regardless of the operating system state through an MPU-OOB card; Emulate the Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) of various displays for compatibility and optimal configuration settings; Compact design of 182.2 x 175.2 x 25mm makes it easy to integrate into embedded solutions while saving space.

The DSF-A6000 with MPU-OOB card, integrated with Allxon’s Cloud-Native platform, provides advanced OOBM capabilities to empower IT/OT administrators to perform remote management and troubleshooting regardless of the operating system state. This feature is critical for maintaining system uptime and minimizing operational disruptions, enabling remote diagnostics and issue resolution even when the primary network is down. By leveraging OOBM technology, businesses can maintain optimal performance and address issues swiftly, ensuring smooth operations.

To further enhance its versatility, the DSF-A6000 includes EDID Emulation, which allows the device to emulate the Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) of various displays. This ensures compatibility and optimal configuration settings, simplifying the setup process and providing greater flexibility for diverse display environments.

ASRock Industrial’s DSF-A6000 sets a new standard in display technology, offering businesses a high-performance, reliable solution that meets the demands of today’s dynamic operational needs. With its comprehensive feature set, including OOBM and EDID Emulation, the DSF-A6000 is poised to become an essential tool for boosting business efficiency and productivity.