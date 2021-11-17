Industrial computers connect to 5G networks

The RCO-6000-CFL family of rugged computers from Premio feature dual SIM connectivity and a choice of I/O ports.

Speakers at 5G technology or business-related conferences often speak about applications in robotics and manufacturing. Indeed, many say that 5G is designed for business, not for consumers. With its lower latency than previous wireless generations, 5G is finding new industrial uses. The issue is where to put the computing power to minimize latency and thus response time. Although edge computers move computing power out of the cloud and closer to the user, edge computing is still on the network side of the radio. To get computing power on the user side, Premio has introduced rugged industrial computers with 5G connectivity that connects to public or private networks.

Industrial computers of the RCO-6000-CFL series use dual-SIM 4G/5G radios with modular I/O cards for connecting to machines and other equipment. The 5G radios from Thales or Simcom provide connectivity through 5G’s low-band (under 1 GHz) and mid-band (1 GHz to 7 GHz) frequencies. Thales also supports mmWave frequencies from 24 GHz to 50 GHz. Dual SIM connectivity provides redundancy should a connection fail.

The computers’ I/O ports include both fixed and removable. Fixed I/O ports include nine USB 3.2 (four Gen2, five Gen1), four serial ports, two Ethernet ports, two DisplayPorts, one DVI-I video port and digital I/O. Modular expansion modules let you choose connectivity among Ethernet 1 GbE/PoE (RJ45 & M12), 10 GbE (RJ45), USB 3.2 (10 Gbit/sec), or 5G (see video). The RCO-6000-CFL also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity. Computing hardware includes a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processors, 64 GB RAM, and NVMe SSD.

The computers’ fanless design keeps it quiet while keeping internal temperatures under control.