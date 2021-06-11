Industrial computers feature 10th Gen Intel Xeon processors

Cincoze announced the first 10th generation Intel Xeon/Core high-performance, high-expansion, rugged industrial computer, the DS-1300. The three-model lineup includes the DS-1300, DS-1301, and DS-1302, which vary by the number of PCIe expansion slots. It is especially suitable for deployment in industrial equipment, AIoT, logistics automation, cobots, and applications requiring high computing power in harsh environments. The DS-1300 is the all-around top model in the Cincoze DIAMOND series embedded computer product line for computing power, scalability, functionality, and resilience against tough environmental factors.

The DS-1300 series can support a 10th generation Intel Xeon/Core (Comet Lake-S) CPU, up to 10-core 80 W, representing a 31% performance increase for multitasking compute-intensive applications. It supports two sets of DDR4 SO-DIMM for a total of 64 GB, and storage options include a set of high-speed M.2 NVMe storage slots, three sets of mSATA slots, and two sets of 2.5″ hard drive trays. One set of drive trays is arranged in the front maintenance area for emergency access, providing fast storage and convenient repairs. Cincoze’s unique fanless design ensures smooth operation in normal temperature conditions and supports an external fan to enhance cooling in more challenging situations.

The DS-1300 series supports up to two PCI/PCIe expansion slots, a 110 W power supply capacity, and can be connected to various commercially available high-speed I/O cards, image capture cards, motion control cards, or GPU cards. In order to strengthen the stability of the expansion card, Cincoze’s patented “Adjustable PCIe Retainer” utilizes a two-stage precision adjustment mechanism that can be tightly adjusted and strengthened according to the size of the external card (up to 235 mm x 111 mm), providing reliable support under high-vibration environments, and maintaining safe and reliable continuous operation at the site.

The DS-1300 series has an array of native high-speed I/O, including 2x GbE LAN, 2x COM, 6x USB3.2, 2x USB2.0, and more. It can also be used with Cincoze’s modular design CMI, MEC, and CFM, for additional functions. CMI and MEC provide up to 12x GbE LAN, 2x 10GbE LAN, 32x Digital I/O, 8x M12, 4x COM, or 4x USB3.2. CFM modules can add power ignition sensing and PoE functions. In addition, there’s a built-in MiniPCIe expansion slot that supports commercially available Wifi/4G/GPS modules—just install the card, plug in up to two SIM cards, and it’s ready to go.

In order to provide ever more trustworthy products, Cincoze continuously improves its self-requirements. The full DS-1300 range is certified against shock and vibration, adhering to the stringent MIL-STD-810G military equipment standard. It also meets the specifications of rail standard EN 50155 (EN 50121-3-2 only) and maintains the tough design of the rest of the DIAMOND series. It supports wide operating temperature (-40 to 70℃), wide voltage input range (9–48VDC), and boasts overvoltage, overcurrent, and electrostatic discharge protection. Together, these mechanisms provide the most stable and reliable core for edge computing in field-side applications.