Industrial connectors deliver 630 V rating

Industrial circular connectors are electrical coupling devices featuring a circular interface and cylindrical contact housing. They come in various materials, sizes, contact layouts, and coupling designs. Among them, M8, M12, M16, ½”-20, and M23 receptacles, which refer to the thread size on the coupling nuts, are widely used for connecting sensors and actuators in industries such as automation, manufacturing, military, aerospace, and transportation. Mencom offers a comprehensive range of these receptacles, engineered to withstand harsh environments. They are UL-listed and provide reliable IP67/69-rated protection.

M12 and ½”-20 receptacles are popular choices for connecting sensors, actuators, and fieldbus devices. They feature unique keyways with letter codes (A, B, C, D) for each series, ensuring that only compatible connections are made for specific power or data signals. M12 PCB mount receptacles offer a streamlined solution for direct integration onto printed circuit boards, providing a more compact and reliable connection. They are ideal for devices where traditional cable assemblies are impractical and high vibrations are common.

M8 receptacles, also known in the industry as Pico or Nano, are the most compact connectors in Mencom. They are designed to withstand harsh industrial and weather environments, making them ideal for space-limited industrial control applications such as miniature proximity sensors, hall-effect sensors, photoelectric sensors, actuators, transmitters, and instruments.