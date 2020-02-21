Industrial-duty LED lights available for power cord reels

Coxreels new line of three industrial duty LED lights is available on the PC13 (Power Cord) cord reels. The LED lights feature a variety of industrial-grade features and options, including: a 50,000-hour rating, internal light diffusers, and shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses. Coxreels’ LED lights also feature adjustable steel hooks for hands-free placement.

Whether you are looking for the compact LED light feature, the LED light with the additional power source, or the industrial-duty, UL Listed LED light, these reels have the perfect features to complement a variety of applications.

Coxreels has remained steadfast and focused on manufacturing high quality, industrial grade hose, cord, and cable reels with leading industry innovation since 1923. Offering a full product line serving the industry in every channel and application,

Coxreels

www.coxreels.com