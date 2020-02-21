Electrical Engineering News and Products

Industrial-duty LED lights available for power cord reels

coxreels PC13 LED power cord reelsCoxreels new line of three industrial duty LED lights is available on the PC13 (Power Cord) cord reels. The LED lights feature a variety of industrial-grade features and options, including: a 50,000-hour rating, internal light diffusers, and shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses. Coxreels’ LED lights also feature adjustable steel hooks for hands-free placement.

Whether you are looking for the compact LED light feature, the LED light with the additional power source, or the industrial-duty, UL Listed LED light, these reels have the perfect features to complement a variety of applications.

Coxreels has remained steadfast and focused on manufacturing high quality, industrial grade hose, cord, and cable reels with leading industry innovation since 1923. Offering a full product line serving the industry in every channel and application,

