Industrial enclosed ac-dc supplies cover 35 to 100-W range

The LCS series of regulated output, convection cooled AC-DC power supplies are well-suited to budget-conscious applications. The four new series (LCS35, LCS50, LCS75, and LCS100) offer power levels of 35W, 50W, 75W, and 100W, respectively, and feature class B conducted and radiated emissions for easy & low-cost system integration along with an integrated connector cover to enhance safety once installed.

The input voltage range is 85 to 264VAC facilitating global use in a wide range of ITE and industrial applications; these include auxiliary power sources, security installations, lighting control, smart home or office control systems, ticketing, and vending.

The LCS35 is available in four models with nominal outputs of 5V, 12V, 15V, and 24V. Additionally, the LCS50, LCS75, and LCS100 offer models with nominal outputs of 36V and 48V. To accommodate non-standard system voltages, all models are user adjustable by ±10%. Offered with a wide operating temperature range of -30°C to +70°C with full rated power to 50°C the LCS series delivers up to 60% power at +70°C.

Standard features of the LCS series include a power ‘ON’ LED, low standby power consumption of 0.3W, output short-circuit protection, and over-current and over-temperature protection. As an option, conformally coated versions are available.

Input to output isolation is 4,000VAC, input to ground isolation is 2,000VAC and the output to ground isolation is 1,250VAC. Earth leakage current is a maximum of 0.75mA. The operating altitude is up to 5,000m, which strengthens its global use.

The LCS series are available from Digi-Key, Farnell, Mouser, RS Components, approved regional distributors, or direct from XP Power, and delivered with a 3-year warranty.