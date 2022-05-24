Industrial-grade, 10.1-in TFT display modules include high-rez options

Display solutions and embedded systems provider, Review Display Systems (RDS) has announced the availability of a comprehensive range of industrial specification 10.1-inch TFT display modules that are suitable for use in a broad range of industry sectors, applications, and operating environments.

Available in a range of resolutions including 800 x 600 pixels (SVGA), 1024 x 600 pixels (WSVGA), and 1280 x 800 pixels (WXGA), the line-up of 10.1-inch display modules feature traditional 4:3 and widescreen 16:9 aspect ratios.

In-plane switching (IPS) enables exceptional optical performance, wide viewing angles and highly consistent color reproduction is also available on selected 10.1-inch TFT displays. Brightness specifications of 300cd/m² up to high luminance 1000cd/m² versions are supported with long-lifetime LED backlights. For extreme operating environments, an extended operating temperature range of -30°C to +85°C is also available.

A choice of data interfaces includes 24-bit RGB, 6-bit and 8-bit LVDS, and MIPI (Mobile Industry Processor Interface) which enable support for a color palette of up to 16.7 million colors. Interconnect options include ZIF (zero insertion force) and FFC (flat flexible cable) and connectors.

To aid and assist the development and implementation of graphical user interfaces, resistive and multi-touch projected capacitive (PCap) touch screen options are also available.