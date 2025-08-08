Industrial-grade eMMC module supports mission-critical systems

Teledyne HiRel Semiconductors has released an industrial-grade embedded multimediacard (eMMC) module. The device provides 128GB of eMMC 5.1-compliant storage in a 153-ball FBGA package designed for operation in demanding environments.

The module operates across the industrial temperature range of –40°C to +85°C, making it suitable for embedded applications in aerospace, defense, industrial automation, and edge computing systems. The integrated controller manages wear leveling, bad block management, and error correction (ECC) functions, reducing system complexity while maintaining data integrity over extended operating periods.

The device supports JEDEC-standard eMMC 5.1 commands and operates from a single 3.3V supply with 1.8V I/O levels. The module delivers sustained read and write performance appropriate for operating system boot operations, data logging functions, and code storage applications. Its compact form factor addresses space constraints common in embedded system designs.

Teledyne HiRel has structured the product for long-term availability to support multi-year program development cycles. The module is available immediately and represents a standard storage solution for mission-critical applications requiring consistent supply chain support.

The eMMC module joins Teledyne HiRel’s semiconductor portfolio, which includes data converters, processors, and related support services for industrial and aerospace applications.