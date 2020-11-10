Industrial-grade router features global LTE Category 4 connectivity in single SKU

The Digi IX10 offers a comprehensive feature set with advanced manageability, security, reliability, and network intelligence in a rugged form factor for remote assets located in geographically dispersed locations and harsh industrial environments.

The router fully integrates with Digi Remote Manager , Digi’s acclaimed device management cloud platform that unlocks the full potential of IoT solutions. Remote Manager adds visibility into mission-critical assets along with group configuration, monitoring, and control of thousands of devices through a single console or integration into enterprise systems through available APIs. In addition, the IX10 provides in-depth traffic analysis and bandwidth monitoring through NetFlow, while enhancing device security and identity and data privacy through Digi TrustFence , Digi’s built-in security framework.

The Digi IX10 features global LTE Category 4 connectivity in a single SKU reducing the need for customers to maintain regional variants. The IX10 will support RS-232/485 for out-of-band (OOB) management scenarios, as well as Modbus for use within industrial settings such as utility meters and reclosers, oilfield applications, and industrial automation. Through dual SIM slots and Digi SureLink, the IX10 provides reliable cellular connections with fast failover to maintain uptime via multiple cellular carriers.

This product debut comes on the heels of the Digi IX20 launch , demonstrating Digi’s commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of products and solutions that matches user needs and addresses highly complex connectivity challenges. Digi’s family of routers supports numerous industries, including industrial settings, transportation, traffic management, and emergency response.

The Digi IX10 is available now in the U.S., Canada, Europe (and countries that honor CE), Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Colombia. Certifications are ongoing for Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, and Malaysia, and are expected to be finalized by mid-next year.