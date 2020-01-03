Industrial Internet Consortium and Trusted IoT Alliance join forces

The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) and the Trusted IoT Alliance (TIoTA) day they are combining their memberships. Effective immediately, the organizations will work together under the IIC umbrella to drive industry collaboration and research, foster open systems development and promote best practices for trusted IoT systems such as blockchain and related distributed ledger technologies (DLT). The first formal meeting of the combined organization will take place in Athens, Greece, March 9-12, 2020.

“Over its two-year lifespan, TIoTA has impacted the intersection of DLT and IoT, while in its five years, the IIC has established major influence in IoT across industries,” said Csilla Zsigri, Senior Analyst, Blockchain & DLT, 451 Research. “This consolidation will strengthen the ability of the IIC to provide guidance and advance best practices on the uses of distributed ledger technology across industries, and boost the commercialization of these products and services.”

“TIoTA has built a community of technology leaders focused on bringing blockchain/DLT solutions to market,” said John Calian, Head of Telekom Innovation Laboratories (T-Labs), an Enterprise Member of TIoTA. “This community is focused on leveraging the power of blockchain/DLT and the concept of decentralized trust to achieve greater security, scalability, and interoperability within existing and future IoT ecosystems. This direction will help the IIC continue its market momentum.”

TIoTA is a result of the collaboration amongst passionate technologists working to leverage blockchain infrastructure to secure and scale IoT ecosystems. TIoTA seeks to enable trust in the data produced by such IoT systems in a distributed ledger/blockchain agnostic fashion, thereby enabling a decentralized trust model for interoperable digitized identities of physical goods, documents, immobilized assets, sensors, and machines. Visit trusted-iot.org to learn more.

The Industrial Internet Consortium is the world’s leading membership program transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The IIC delivers a trustworthy IIoT in which the world’s systems and devices are securely connected and controlled to deliver transformational outcomes. The Industrial Internet Consortium is a program of the Object Management Group (OMG). For more information visit www.iiconsortium.org.