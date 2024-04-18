Industrial motherboard supports DDR5, triple 4K video

ASRock Industrial is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the SBC-262M-WT 3.5” SBC Motherboard, a new benchmark in edge computing, powered by the advanced Intel Atom x7433RE Processor (Amston Lake). Designed with enhanced CPU and GPU performance, this motherboard ensures an optimal balance between performance, cost-efficiency, and versatility for various computing needs at the edge. Supporting DDR5 4800 MHz memory, the SBC-262M-WT features an extensive array of I/O capabilities, including triple 4K display outputs, featuring dual LAN one support up to 2.5G with Intel TSN/TCC for real-time computing, one Gigabit LAN and versatile storage options with SATA 3.0 and M.2 Key M, along with expansion slots like M.2 Key E and M.2 Key B. With wide operating temperature support from -40 to 85 °C, the SBC-262M-WT is ideal for a wide range of applications, from smart retail, and smart cities to embedded industrial environments, setting a new standard for industrial motherboards.

Powered by Intel Atom x7433RE Processor (Amston Lake) up to 4-core, boosting both CPU and GPU efficiency, alongside significant enhancements in AI inference capabilities.

The motherboard is equipped with a 262-pin SO-DIMM slot for DDR5 4800 MHz memory, supporting up to 48GB. This ensures fast and efficient performance for data-intensive applications, enabling smooth multitasking and quick data processing.

With two USB 3.2 Gen2, four USB 2.0, four COM ports, one M.2 Key E (2230) for WiFi, and one M.2 Key B (3042/3052) for 4G/5G connectivity, the SBC-262M-WT offers a wide range of connection possibilities. This allows for flexible expansion and customization according to specific project requirements.

Featuring one M.2 Key M (2242/2280) for SSDs and one SATA3 for storage, the motherboard supports a variety of devices and data management solutions.

Equipped with one Intel 1 Gigabit LAN and one Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN, the SBC-262M-WT facilitates high-speed network connections and real-time computing with Intel TSN/TCC, ensuring reliable and fast communication for industrial applications.

The motherboard supports triple display via one HDMI 2.0b, one DP 1.4b, and one LVDS and one eDP, offering versatile display options for enhanced productivity and immersive visual experiences in various industrial settings.

The motherboard comes prepared to endure severe temperatures, spanning from -40 °C to 85 °C, and provides 9~36V DC-In PWR, guaranteeing operational resilience and durability in challenging conditions.

The SBC-262M-WT motherboard enhances edge computing capabilities, leveraging cutting-edge Intel Atom x7433RE Processor for unparalleled efficiency and performance. This integration underscores our commitment to advancing edge IoT technology, providing robust and reliable solutions for complex industrial environments.