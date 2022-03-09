Industrial motherboards carry 12th gen Intel core processors

ASRock Industrial launches a new range of industrial motherboards powered by 12th Gen Intel Core Processors (Alder Lake-S) with up to 16 cores and 24 threads, supporting the new Intel 600 Series W680, Q670, and H610 chipsets. Featuring high computing power with performance hybrid architecture and enhanced AI capabilities, rich IOs and expansions for up to quad displays 4K@60Hz, USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (20 Gbit/s), triple Intel 2.5 GbE LANs with real-time TSN, multi M.2 Key M, ECC memory, plus TPM 2.0, and wide voltage support. The new series covers comprehensive form factors, including industrial Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX motherboards for diverse applications, such as factory automation, kiosks, digital signage, smart cities, medical, and Edge IoT applications.

The newly released motherboards feature 12th Gen Intel Core processors (Alder Lake-S) with performance hybrid architecture, integrating Performance-cores and Efficient-cores with Intel Thread Director. The 12th Gen Intel Core processors drive up to 1.36x/ 1.35x/ 1.94x times faster in single-thread/ multi-thread/ graphics performance compared to 10th Gen Intel Core Processors according to Intel. With Intel UHD Graphics 770 driven by Intel Xe architecture up to 32 EUs and four DDR4-3200MHz up to 128GB support to enable fast AI inference use cases.

With the new Intel 600 Series chipsets, the 12th Gen Intel Core motherboards include Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX form factors for diverse Edge IoT applications. Supporting W680/ Q670/ H610 chipsets, the IMB-X1231/ IMB-1231/ IMB-1230 comes in Mini-ITX with high-rise I/Os and the IMB-X1233-WV/ IMB-1233-WV/ IMB-1232-WV in Mini-ITX with thin I/Os. There are also IMB-X1314/ IMB-1314 Micro-ATX motherboards and the IMB-X1712/ IMB-1712 ATX motherboards designed with W680/ Q670 chipsets.

The 12th Gen Intel Core motherboards feature enhanced IOs, expansions, and features for next-gen Edge AI applications. Key advancements include quad displays 4K@60Hz and one 8K@60Hz support for smooth and high-quality video. Moreover, the triple Intel 2.5 GbE LANs with TSN real-time computing accelerate data transmission and lower latency (IMB-X1314/ IMB-X1712). There is also USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (Type-C) up to 20 Gbit/s for faster data transmission and higher power delivery up to 100W (IMB-1314/ IMB-X1314/ IMB-1712/ IMB-X1712). Plus dual M.2 Key M with PCIe x4 to expand storage capacity (IMB-1233/ IMB-X1233/ IMB-1231/ IMB-X1231/ IMB-1314/ IMB-X1314) and PCIe Gen4 support for upgraded expansions.

More advanced features include TPM 2.0 onboard to enhance data protection through hardware-based security. It is equipped with MCU NUC121ZC2AE to monitor current and protect the platform plus CMOS auto-clear and control for various fan speeds. We also have 12V-28V wide voltage support (IMB-X1233-WV/ IMB-1233-WV/ IMB-1232-WV) for flexibility of inconsistent power input, and support for ECC memory function with the W680 chipsets (IMB-X1231/ IMB-X1233-WV/ IMB-X1314/ IMB-X1712). The 12th Gen Intel Core Motherboards with leading performance and upgraded features for next-gen Edge AIoT applications help us co-create an intelligent world together.